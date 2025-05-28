HONOR 400 Series with 7200mAh Battery, 5000 nits Peak Brightness, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Announced

HONOR has announced Honor 400 and Honor 400 smartphones in China with massive upgrades that set them apart from the global versions. These new phones pack in significant upgrades when it comes to their performance, battery capacity, and durability.

To start with, both the HONOR 400 and 400 Pro sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits, which is huge. Another major highlight is the processor you see inside Honor 400. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, replacing the 7 Gen 3 chip used in the global version. The HONOR 400 Pro sticks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

When it comes to photography, the HONOR 400 series doesn’t bring any changes compared to the global models, but the camera setup is still highly capable. Both phones come equipped with a 200MP main sensor featuring a large 1/1.4-inch sensor size, an f/1.9 aperture, and dual image stabilisation via OIS and EIS. A 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view and macro capabilities supports the main shooter.

The Pro model gets a 50MP 3x telephoto lens that supports up to 50x digital zoom. On the front, both smartphones house a 50MP portrait selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Battery life is another area where the Chinese variants beat the global models. While the global versions pack a 5300mAh battery, the Chinese HONOR 400 and 400 Pro models boast a larger 7200mAh silicon-carbon battery. The HONOR 400 supports 80W wired SuperCharge fast charging, while the Pro model takes it a notch higher with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.