Honor Mocks Samsung’s ‘Slimmest Ever’ Phone Claim, Shows Off its Foldable Magic V3’s Slimness

The smartphone wars just got personal again. Honor has publicly called out Samsung's new Galaxy S25 Edge in a bold move that questions more than just millimetres. The target? Samsung's claim of having its “thinnest phone ever.” The attacker? Honor, waving its foldable Magic V3 like a lightsaber.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge with a striking figure: 5.8mm thin. For a device packing a 200MP camera, the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, AI wizardry, and a 3900mAh battery, it’s a design marvel. Samsung declared the phone “beyond slim,” but Honor isn’t taking it.

In a carefully worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Honor threw its stat into the ring: the Magic V3 folds out to just 4.35mm thick. That’s over 1mm thinner than Samsung’s S25 Edge. And Honor didn’t stop there. With a provocative question- “Why thin if you’re making compromises to get there?” implying that Samsung may have cut corners to achieve its slim profile.

Honor highlighted that its thinner device manages to include a bigger 5150mAh battery, presumably without sacrificing performance or usability. In contrast, Samsung’s S25 Edge offers a smaller battery, 3900mAh battery. Honor’s jab came with a tagline of its own: “THIN without the catch.”

Mockery between smartphone giants isn’t new. Samsung and Apple have a long, meme-worthy history of firing shots at each other, from poking fun at missing headphone jacks to mocking camera bumps and charging bricks. Honor has also previously taken similar shots at its competitors.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was launched in India on May 13, 2025, flaunting a sleek 5.8mm profile - Samsung’s slimmest phone to date. Despite its ultra-thin frame, the device is packed with high-end specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite processor, a 200MP camera housed in a rail-style module, but a smaller 3900mAh battery. It also brings Samsung’s latest suite of AI-powered features, making it the latest and premium addition to existing flagship Galaxy S25 series. After Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is now prepping for the launch of Galaxy S25 FE.

