Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date Announced: What to Expect

Honor has announced that its next phone, the X7c, is coming to India on August 18. The upcoming phone is touted to offer a “5-star” drop resistance and “washable” water resistance, allowing overall protection from accidental drops and water spills. Originally launched last year in October, the Honor X7c 5G will join the X9c 5G to expand HTech’s portfolio.

“With the HONOR X7c 5G, we are addressing this gap by delivering 256GB of storage, 35W HONOR SuperCharge for reduced charging time, and IP64 protection for dust and water resistance, all packed into a sleek 5G device,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV India, which is the brand partner for Honor phones in India.

Honor X7c 5G specifications

The X7c 5G is already available in China. Unless the company decides to make last-minute changes, the X7c 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, use an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and pack a 5200mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. It will house an 8MP front camera, while its rear camera system will include a 50MP wide sensor. The company has claimed the phone will pack AI features, allowing users to edit photos, generate and curate texts, and even translate calls in real time.

Honor’s upcoming X7c’s biggest selling point would be its durable body. The company has offered triple-resistance protection on the phone with certified water and dust resistance. For the drop resistance, the company has secured certification from SGS, ensuring comprehensive protection for the device. Honor has said the phone can survive most drops, but these claims have yet to be tested.