Vivo Vision, Company’s Answer to Apple Vision Pro, Set for Launch on August 21

Vivo will launch its first mixed-reality (XR) headset, Vivo Vision, on August 21. Countering the Apple Vision Pro headset, the Vivo Vision will be the company’s first high-stakes product in a category, which, although niche, is projected to include more than 13 billion devices by 2030. In a teaser video, Vivo has confirmed that the Vision XR headset will offer the same immersive experience as the Vision Pro using a similar design.

The upcoming headset is precisely called the Vivo Vision Discovery Edition Glasses, with a teaser video revealing the camera placement on the underside and the front of the visor. According to Hong Yi, general manager of Vivo Smart Device Products, the headset will feature three-dimensional controls through hand and finger gestures, similar to those on the Apple Vision Pro and even Samsung’s upcoming Project Moohan. The teaser shows a digital crown for scrolling and adjusting the screen’s opacity.

Vivo has confirmed the headset uses a metal frame, but the entire body is plastic, glass, and a fabric-made strap. While the company has not confirmed the headset’s platform, reports suggest it will not be based on Google’s Android XR. That is because Google explicitly mentioned that the first Android XR-powered device will be Samsung’s Project Moohan. That leaves Vivo with its own OriginOS platform, which powers the company’s smartphones, tablets, and other accessories.