Honor X7c 5G Launched in India With 5200mAh Battery, Starts at ₹14,999

New Phone Under ₹15k: Honor has launched its new smartphone in the Indian market, the X7c 5G. As per Honor, this smartphone comes with AI features, has a slim and stylish build, and has a 5,200 mAh battery pack. Regarding the speed, Honor has equipped it with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and it has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The Honor X7c 5G is available in two colour options to choose from.

“With the Honor X7c 5G, that’s exactly what we set out to do. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 for speed that feels effortless, a 5200mAh battery that lasts from first coffee to lights out, and a 50MP camera that makes even quick snaps look intentional." Mr CP Khandelwal, CEO PSAV Global, Honor, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the Honor X7c 5G for buyers:

Honor X7c 5G Price and Colours

The price of the Honor X7c 5G is ₹14,999, and it will go on sale from August 20, 2025. Honor offers the X7c 5G smartphone in a single 8GB with 256GB variant. You can choose the Honor X7c 5G from two colour options.

These are: Forest Green and Moonlight White

Honor X7c 5G Display

The Honor X7c 5G smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch screen size, having an aspect ratio of 20.1:9, and it is a TFT LCD screen. Honor offers the X7c 5G with an Aluminosilicate glass.

Honor X7c 5G Processor

Regarding the speed and performance, the Honor X7c 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core processor and comes with an Adreno 613 GPU.

Honor X7c 5G Battery

The Honor X7c 5G comes with a 5,200 mAh battery pack, and the box comes with a 35W Super Charge adaptor for fast charging.

Honor X7c 5G Camera

The Honor X7c 5G offers a 50 MP rear camera, which is further assisted by the 2 MP Depth Camera. It comes with 8x digital zoom, and the shooting modes include Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Aperture, PRO, Watermark, HDR, etc.