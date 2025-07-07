Honor X9c Arrives in India With ‘Unbreakable’ Body, Titanium Design At Under ₹22,000

Honor’s new X9c builds on the success of its predecessor, X9b, offering an even more durable body that the company touts as “unbreakable.” The Honor X9c features triple-resistance protection against water immersion, dust ingress, and accidental drops for up to two metres. Honor claims the phone’s 3D design with SGS certification ensures extra protection, complemented by scratch-resistant glass on the front and a titanium body.

Honor X9c specifications

Besides its tough body, the Honor X9c offers mid-range specifications, like a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, an AMOLED display, and a fast-charging battery. Honor’s new phone boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, hardware-level dimming, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 4000 nits. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip works in tandem with 8GB of RAM to offer multitasking and support AI features, including Google’s Circle to Search. You get 256GB of internal storage on the phone with no support for a microSD card.

The Honor X9c has a 108MP rear camera, using a Samsung HM6 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It is assisted by a 5MP ultrawide camera. The front camera uses a 16MP sensor, housed inside a punch-hole design. The phone runs Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and packs features such as stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Honor X9c houses a 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, which the company says offers better longevity than a lithium-ion battery. It supports 66W fast charging using a bundled charger. It also has an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

Honor X9c price in India