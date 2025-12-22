How AI Boom Is Pressuring Videogame Console Industry in Race for Memory Chips

Video game console sales were already under pressure owing to tariff turmoil and weak consumer spending. Now, a surge in the prices of memory chips is threatening to make the devices costlier in what could be another blow to the industry.

Demand for dynamic random access memory - chips used in Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and the Nintendo Switch 2 - has exceeded supply as the tech sector races to build out artificial intelligence infrastructure.

That has pushed memory makers to favour higher-margin data-centre chips, tightening supply for consumer devices. Micron, for instance, is pulling the plug on its long-running Crucial brand, a staple for PC builders and hobbyists.

Memory chips are central to gaming systems, enabling quick load times, smooth frame rates and overall performance - features that matter most in big-budget and proven titles.

Advertisement

CONSOLE MAKERS FORCED TO RAISE PRICES

With rising costs related to chips, console makers and other gaming-hardware producers may be forced to raise prices as the devices are usually sold on razor-thin margins, analysts and industry experts said.

But such a move could sharply dent demand after tariff-driven hikes earlier this year, they warned. Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo did not respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

CyberPowerPC, a maker of high-end gaming PCs, announced price increases late last month. Others such as Dell Technologies and China's Lenovo also plan to raise prices, according to reports.

"Since memory makes up about a fifth of a PC's total component costs, this hits manufacturers hard," said Joost van Dreunen, games professor at NYU's Stern School of Business.

He said sticker prices for consoles could rise another 10% to 15% over the next year or two, while PC prices could climb as much as 30% as memory prices rise again in 2026.

ANOTHER PRICE JUMP, DELAYS LIKELY IN 2026

Counterpoint Research estimated in November that memory prices were likely to rise 30% in the last three months of 2025 and possibly 20% more early next year, on top of the 50% hikes so far this year.

Even though major console makers such as Sony typically lock in some inventory years ahead and can extend device life-cycles to blunt the impact, some industry watchers have downgraded their forecasts for the console market.

TrendForce expects growth of just 5.8% this year, down from a previous view of 9.7%, and sees a 4.4% decline in 2026 compared with an earlier forecast of a 3.5% drop.

Spending on gaming hardware fell 27% last month, while unit sales for the period were the weakest since 1995 as the average price of a new gaming device hit a record for the month, according to industry tracker Circana.

Average selling prices for consoles have increased this year as tariffs on imports hike manufacturing costs, while a lack of system-selling games leaves aging hardware without a major catalyst for growth.

High-end consoles such as the Xbox Series X retail for around $650, while the PlayStation 5 Pro is priced around $750, according to company announcements.

Higher component costs could also complicate the roll-out of devices, including the Steam Machine, a PC gaming platform from Counter-Strike creator Valve, which was expected to go on sale next year.

Valve did not respond to a request for comment.