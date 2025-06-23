Study Finds ChatGPT is Making You Dumb, Here’s How to Remain Smart by Never Using the AI for These 5 Things

“Hey ChatGPT, act as a life coach and tell me if I am dumb or smart”- type this prompt and ChatGPT will bombard you with answers that can make you feel like a king of the life or as if it is coming from someone who only hopes best for you, but the truth may be far from this. A new study reveals that those relying heavily on ChatGPT have poor memory retention and face behavioural and neural issues. In short, ChatGPT is turning you into your TV- the idiot box that can speak a lot but has no brain of itself.

Researchers at MIT Media Lab, in a study, have found that heavy usage of AI tools like ChatGPT can hamper your brain abilities like critical thinking and reasoning power. The study delves into the cognitive consequences of using excessive LLMs.

The study involved participants divided into three groups- LLM, Search Engine, and Brain-only. The group with LLM were allowed access to ChatGPT, the Search engine group was given access to Google, and the Brain-only had to come up with their thinking. In a shocking revelation, the Brain-only participants performed the strongest, Search Engine users showed moderate brain engagement, and LLM users exhibited the weakest cognitive abilities.

“Cognitive activity scaled down in relation to external tool use,” notes the study report. The study raises concerns around AI’s role in learning and warns people of excessively relying on the tech. The LLM users, during the study, were observed consistently underperforming than the other groups at neural, linguistic, and behavioural levels.

Fears surrounding AI aren’t new. The discussion around the usage of ChatGPT and similar LLMs has been going on for a very long time now. However, this MIT research should be seen as a warning for those who rely blindly on such AI tools. Not just cognitive issues, the irresponsible use of AI can dent in several other ways also. Here’s how to stay smart by smartly using AI and never using it for these 5 things.