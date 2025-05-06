How to Buy iPhone 15 for Under Rs 25,000: Tips on Using Amazon's Sales and Exchange Offers

Updated May 6th 2025, 13:08 IST
iPhone 15 can be bought for under Rs 25,000. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced features, the iPhone 15 has gained immense popularity since its launch, making it the highest-selling iPhone globally last year.
The phone is originally priced at Rs 69,900. However, Amazon is holding its Great Summer Sale during which the phone is selling at Rs 58,999. These sales often feature significant discounts on the latest tech products, including the iPhone 15.
The iPhone 15 is available in multiple configurations, featuring an A16 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is 2X brighter than iPhone 14, improved battery life and a high-quality camera system - including a 48MP main camera. iPhone 15 is splash, water, and dust resistant.
For those who are looking to buy the iPhone 15 at a more affordable price point, exchange offers are a game-changer. By trading in an old smartphone, customers can benefit from substantial rebates that can lower the overall cost significantly. Depending on the age and model of the device being exchanged, it’s possible to see significant reductions on the purchase price. In the case of iPhone 15, the phone is offering up to Rs 51,100 off through the exchange program. Different models have different exchange value. To buy the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 25,000 you will have to give up your iPhone 14 if you have one. Exchanging an iPhone 14, in good working condition, could get you up to Rs 34,200 off, bringing down the effective price of the iPhone 15 to as low as Rs 24,799.
Published May 6th 2025, 13:02 IST