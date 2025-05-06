How to Buy iPhone 15 for Under Rs 25,000: Tips on Using Amazon's Sales and Exchange Offers

How to get iPhone 15 for less than Rs 25,000

For those who are looking to buy the iPhone 15 at a more affordable price point, exchange offers are a game-changer. By trading in an old smartphone, customers can benefit from substantial rebates that can lower the overall cost significantly. Depending on the age and model of the device being exchanged, it’s possible to see significant reductions on the purchase price. In the case of iPhone 15, the phone is offering up to Rs 51,100 off through the exchange program. Different models have different exchange value. To buy the iPhone 15 for less than Rs 25,000 you will have to give up your iPhone 14 if you have one. Exchanging an iPhone 14, in good working condition, could get you up to Rs 34,200 off, bringing down the effective price of the iPhone 15 to as low as Rs 24,799.