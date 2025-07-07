How to Convert Your Prepaid Number to Postpaid: More Data, Less Hassle

Here is how you can switch from a prepaid connection to postpaid. | Image: Pixabay

While many users start with prepaid mobile services due to their affordability, some may eventually want to switch to postpaid for additional benefits like higher data limits, international roaming, and added convenience. If you have a Reliance Jio connection, switching from prepaid to postpaid is quite simple and can be done with minimal effort. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you convert your Jio prepaid number to postpaid without any hassle.

Why Convert to Jio Postpaid?

Before diving into the steps, it's important to understand the advantages of Jio’s postpaid services:

Higher Data and Benefits: Jio postpaid plans typically offer more data and premium services.

International Roaming: Postpaid plans usually provide better international roaming options.

No Recharging Hassle: Postpaid users don't need to worry about recharging their numbers. The billing is done monthly and is directly deducted from your bank account.

Family Plan: Jio offers family postpaid plans, allowing you to link multiple numbers under a single bill.

How to Convert Jio Prepaid to Postpaid?

Converting your Jio Prepaid connection to a Postpaid connection is straightforward and can be done online, through Jio's official app, or at a Jio store. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1. Via MyJio App

The easiest way to convert your Jio number from prepaid to postpaid is by using the MyJio app. Follow these steps:

Download the MyJio App: If you haven’t already, download the official MyJio app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Log in to Your Account: Open the app and log in with your Jio number (the number you want to convert).

Go to 'Settings': In the app, tap on the menu icon (three lines) at the top left corner, then scroll to "Settings."

Choose 'Postpaid Plans' : Look for an option that says "Postpaid" or "Switch to Postpaid" under the Settings or Account tab.

Select Your Plan: Jio will present a variety of postpaid plans based on your usage patterns. Choose the plan that suits you the best.

Submit Your Request: After selecting your plan, you'll be asked to confirm the switch. Tap on "Submit" or "Confirm" to initiate the conversion.

Once submitted, Jio will process the request, and you will receive a confirmation SMS once the switch is successful. This typically happens within 24 to 48 hours.

2. Via Jio Website

You can also convert your prepaid number to postpaid through Jio’s official website:

Visit Jio's official website.

Sign in to your account using your Jio number.

Navigate to the 'Upgrade to Postpaid' option under your account settings.

Select your preferred postpaid plan and proceed to confirm the conversion.

3. Via Jio Store or Customer Care

If you prefer a more personal approach, you can visit your nearest Jio store or contact customer care to request a conversion:

Visit a Jio Store : Bring your Aadhar card, photo ID, and address proof (if necessary). The Jio store representative will help you convert your prepaid connection to postpaid.

Call Customer Care: You can also call Jio customer care at 198 (from your Jio number) and request assistance for conversion to a postpaid plan. A representative will guide you through the process.

4. SMS Request (Only for Some Users)

Though less common, in some cases, Jio allows users to convert via SMS. To check if this option is available for you: