How to Get Free Perplexity Pro, Google AI Pro Subscriptions in India

While ChatGPT continues to lead the AI adoption, its rivals, Perplexity and Google, are upping the ante to woo customers. As part of their renewed strategy aimed at boosting their popularity, Google and Perplexity have announced free subscriptions to their AI tools for up to one year. Gemini 2.5 Pro AI is part of a Google AI Pro plan worth ₹19,500 annually, while the full capabilities of Perplexity AI are available via its paid Perplexity Pro subscription that costs ₹19,600 for a year. However, you can receive these memberships for free in India.

Perplexity Pro plan

Perplexity has tied up with Airtel to offer its Pro subscription to the latter’s mobile, broadband, and DTH users for free. Tied to a single account, the Perplexity Pro subscription will be valid for 12 months from the date of activation. Airtel mobile, broadband, and DTH users simply need to log in to the Thanks app with their registered account number and tap the banner of the Perplexity Pro offer. You will be redirected to the offer page where you can tie your existing account or create a new one to receive the Perplexity Pro benefits. You can access the services through Perplexity’s website or mobile apps on both Android and iOS with the same account as the one registered for the offer.

Google AI Pro plan