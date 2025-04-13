How to Share Instagram Stories Directly to WhatsApp Status

Updated April 13th 2025, 23:51 IST
Instagram users have a slew of features to increase engagement on their content and grow their presence online. While Meta’s other app, WhatsApp, has remained a chat app, it is slowly turning into a platform where people can engage with each other beyond one-to-one conversations. WhatsApp Status is one of the features that help users do that, but keeping up with people across different apps can be a hassle. Fret not! Meta lets Instagram and WhatsApp users cross-post their content to streamline the process.
Meta has gradually developed the ability to cross-post content between its apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. All three apps now offer options to post ephemeral photos or videos on one another as part of Meta’s broader effort to integrate its services more tightly. The cross-post functionality is said to be currently in testing, meaning it is available to some users while a broader rollout is expected later.
Go to Instagram settings, and then head to Crossposting. Turn on cross-posting for preferred platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook. Similarly, WhatsApp users can head to settings and then go to Privacy. Now, choose Status from the options and select the option to automatically share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story. These settings, however, are permanent, meaning if you want to be selective about cross-posting photos and videos, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook offer quick settings.
When you have posted a photo or a video as an Instagram Story, you will see an option to cross-post it as WhatsApp Status or Facebook Story at the bottom. Alternatively, an option to share a Story on WhatsApp is available before you post it on Instagram. Turning it on will upload the Instagram Story to WhatsApp at the same time. Similarly, WhatsApp and Facebook also offer cross-posting features before you share a post and even after that.
