How to Share Instagram Stories Directly to WhatsApp Status

Instagram users have a slew of features to increase engagement on their content and grow their presence online. While Meta’s other app, WhatsApp, has remained a chat app, it is slowly turning into a platform where people can engage with each other beyond one-to-one conversations. WhatsApp Status is one of the features that help users do that, but keeping up with people across different apps can be a hassle. Fret not! Meta lets Instagram and WhatsApp users cross-post their content to streamline the process.

What is the feature?

Meta has gradually developed the ability to cross-post content between its apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. All three apps now offer options to post ephemeral photos or videos on one another as part of Meta’s broader effort to integrate its services more tightly. The cross-post functionality is said to be currently in testing, meaning it is available to some users while a broader rollout is expected later.

How this feature works

Go to Instagram settings, and then head to Crossposting. Turn on cross-posting for preferred platforms, such as WhatsApp and Facebook. Similarly, WhatsApp users can head to settings and then go to Privacy. Now, choose Status from the options and select the option to automatically share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story. These settings, however, are permanent, meaning if you want to be selective about cross-posting photos and videos, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook offer quick settings.