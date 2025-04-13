The 'Ultra' Battle: How Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Compares With Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Samsung kicked off 2025 with a slew of launches. Like every year, the South Korean company rolled out its flagship phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra — its highest-end device. Shortly after Xiaomi launched its top-of-the-line phone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Both Ultra phones are in a neck-and-neck competition, but which is better? Here is a quick comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and a 3200-nit peak brightness.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Xiaomi’s flagship phone also has the same processor, the same RAM capacity, and the same storage options. The only difference between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in this department is the storage standard: the former uses UFS 4.1 while Samsung’s phone has UFS 4.0.

Cameras: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a 200MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera on the back. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. It also has a fourth ToF 3D sensor. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 12MP camera, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 32MP snapper.

Battery: Samsung’s flagship phone has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 5410mAh battery that charges at up to 90W speed. Both phones also support reverse wireless charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Prices in India