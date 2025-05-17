How to Use Apple Music’s New Transfer Tool With Spotify

Updated May 17th 2025, 19:43 IST
Apple has quietly released a small but nifty transfer tool for easy onboarding to Apple Music from a different service. This tool lets you transfer your saved music and playlists from other music streaming apps, like Spotify, to your Apple Music library, solving one of the biggest pain points for streamers who often jump between services looking for better audio quality, algorithm, or simply the interface.
While Spotify has often been recognised as the music streaming platform, it lacks high-quality Dolby Atmos music, otherwise available on Apple Music. Here is how Spotify users can switch to Apple Music without losing their favourite music and playlists.
Spotify users first need to buy an Apple Music subscription on their device. Apple’s music service is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Windows 11, Android, and the Web. After creating an account on Apple Music, go to Settings to turn on Sync Library on all of your devices. This option is available within Music settings in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS settings for Apple devices, while on platforms like Android and Windows 11, this setting is located within the app.
You can transfer music from any other app to Apple Music on iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and on the web.
— Go to Music Settings:
— Tap Transfer Music from Other Music Services.
— Select Spotify from the list and then sign in to the service.
— Choose what you want to transfer, like music and playlists.
— Tap Add to Library.
— Apple Music now begins searching the songs and playlists in its catalogue. Once matches are found, you will see one of the following messages:
After the process is complete, music and playlists from Spotify will be added, depending on whether Apple Music was able to find matches. Apple says only user-created playlists can be transferred, while those created by Spotify will not transfer. However, the most important thing to note is that Apple Music’s transfer tool is available currently in Australia and New Zealand, with no word on when it will expand to other markets.
