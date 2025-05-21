How To Use Two WhatsApp Accounts on One Phone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Updated May 21st 2025, 20:58 IST
WhatsApp is the default app for communication for most people, and that is why people want to keep separate accounts for personal and work chats. Unlike before, doing that no longer needs you to carry two phones. WhatsApp now offers a feature to add two accounts within a single app on Android, while iPhone users can resort to a simple workaround to use two accounts on a single device.
WhatsApp users on Android can add a primary and a secondary account registered to two different numbers using the Add account feature.
Steps to add a secondary WhatsApp account:
This method works with Android only, but a similar feature for iOS is reportedly in the works.
Another official and reliable method to use a second WhatsApp account is by utilising the WhatsApp Business application. WhatsApp Business is a separate app designed for small businesses, but it functions identically to the standard WhatsApp and allows you to register a different phone number.
Steps to Use WhatsApp Business as a Second Account:
By following these detailed steps, you can effectively manage two distinct WhatsApp accounts on your single smartphone, streamlining your communication and keeping your personal and professional interactions separate and organised.
Published May 21st 2025, 20:58 IST