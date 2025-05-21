How To Use Two WhatsApp Accounts on One Phone: A Step-by-Step Guide

This WhatsApp trick will help you keep track of two accounts without the hassle of having two phones. | Image: Unsplash

WhatsApp is the default app for communication for most people, and that is why people want to keep separate accounts for personal and work chats. Unlike before, doing that no longer needs you to carry two phones. WhatsApp now offers a feature to add two accounts within a single app on Android, while iPhone users can resort to a simple workaround to use two accounts on a single device.

Method 1: WhatsApp’s built-in feature

WhatsApp users on Android can add a primary and a secondary account registered to two different numbers using the Add account feature.

Steps to add a secondary WhatsApp account:

Go to WhatsApp Settings: On your Android phone, open WhatsApp and then tap the three-dot menu. Now tap Settings from this menu. Visit the Profile: On the next screen, tap the ‘Add account’ option represented by a + button, available next to the profile name at the top of the Settings page. Sign in to Your Account: The next step is to sign in to WhatsApp using a different number. Enter the number and then insert the one-time password received via SMS. Account is Ready: After you have signed in to the secondary account, the second WhatsApp account will be available within a single app on a single phone. You will receive notifications for both accounts, but the app will show one account’s chats at a time.

This method works with Android only, but a similar feature for iOS is reportedly in the works.

Method 2: Leveraging WhatsApp Business

Another official and reliable method to use a second WhatsApp account is by utilising the WhatsApp Business application. WhatsApp Business is a separate app designed for small businesses, but it functions identically to the standard WhatsApp and allows you to register a different phone number.

Steps to Use WhatsApp Business as a Second Account:

Download WhatsApp Business: Open the Google Play Store (for Android) or the App Store (for iOS) and search for "WhatsApp Business." Download and install the application. Launch WhatsApp Business and Register: Once the installation is complete, open the WhatsApp Business app. You will be prompted to agree to the terms of service. After agreeing, tap on “Agree and Continue.” Enter Your Second Phone Number: On the next screen, you will be asked to enter your phone number. Make sure to enter the second phone number you wish to use for your separate WhatsApp account. Verify Your Number: WhatsApp Business will send a verification code to the phone number you provided, either via SMS or a phone call. Enter the code when prompted to verify your number. Set Up Your Business Profile (Optional): While WhatsApp Business is designed for businesses, you can choose to set up a minimal profile with just your name. This step is not mandatory for simply using it as a second personal account.