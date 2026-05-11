Sandisk's New USB-C Flash Drives Look Like Crayons
The new SANDISK Crayola USB-C Flash Drives are now available in India in multiple colour variants and storage configurations.
Sandisk has launched a new lineup of USB-C flash drives in collaboration with Crayola, and they look exactly like oversized crayons. Not “inspired by crayons.” Not “colour-themed.” Actual crayon-shaped flash drives designed to resemble the things half the planet used to chew absentmindedly in kindergarten.
The new Sandisk Crayola USB-C Flash Drives are now available in India in multiple colour variants and storage configurations, combining surprisingly practical hardware with aggressively nostalgic design.
The Flash Drives Come in Four Crayon Colours
The drives are available in:
- Mango Tango
- Cerulean Blue
- Electric Lime
- Vivid Violet
Each variant comes packaged in Crayola-inspired retail boxes and carries a full crayon-style aesthetic. The collaboration is officially licensed by Crayola, making these the first authorised Crayola USB flash drives sold commercially.
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The design is clearly aimed at students, creators, teachers, and basically anyone whose brain still associates Crayola with childhood creativity and suspiciously waxy fingers.
The Hardware Is Surprisingly Serious
Underneath the playful design, these are proper modern USB-C flash drives. The Sandisk Crayola drives support USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds with read speeds reaching up to 300MB/s.
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Storage options go up to 256GB, with Indian pricing set at:
- ₹2,769 for 64GB
- ₹3,939 for 128GB
- ₹6,029 for 256GB
The drives are compatible with USB-C laptops, tablets, and smartphones, which makes them more useful in 2026 than traditional USB-A drives that now feel like relics from the “please safely remove hardware” era of computing.
Sandisk says the collaboration is designed around storing schoolwork, artwork, photos, videos, and creative projects. The company has also integrated the drives with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for backup and file management across devices.