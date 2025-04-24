HP OmniBook, EliteBook, and ProBook AI PCs Launched in India

HP on Thursday launched new AI-powered PCs under its OmniBook, EliteBook, and ProBook lineups. These new laptops are aimed at large enterprises, startups, and consumers who, the company said, are relying on AI-powered applications and services more than ever. HP’s new range of AI PCs uses a mix of chipsets, including Intel Core Ultra 200 V series, AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Snapdragon X Elite, and Snapdragon X Plus. These PCs are also Copilot+PCs, so customers get a dedicated Copilot button on their keyboards.

“With one of the world’s largest developer bases and a rapidly growing user ecosystem, India is poised to lead the AI revolution. At HP, we see this as a pivotal moment to deliver meaningful innovation, drive productivity and enable economic opportunity across sectors from financial services and retail to healthcare and education, redefining the future of work,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, HP India.

HP said the new OmniBook, EliteBook, and ProBook AI PC models offer long battery life, better multitasking, and enterprise-grade security. However, the mix of features will depend on the model. For instance, the EliteBook and ProBook lineups, including models such as HP EliteBook 6 (G1q G1a) and HP ProBook 4 G1, have enterprise features. On the other hand, the OmniBook series offers better personal productivity. It has models called HP OmniBook Ultra 14, HP OmniBook 5 16, HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13, and HP OmniBook X 14.

All three lineups have a few things in common, though. They all come with the new HP AI Companion app, which uses an on-device AI assistant to offer instant answers and analyse files without an internet connection. The Poly Camera Pro feature allows video calls with additional tools, such as auto-framing, multi-camera support, and overlays. All PCs have Audio tuning by Poly Audio, which elevates human voice and cancels background noise during meetings. They also have features such as onlooker detection, screen blur, and HP Sure View for better screen privacy.

Pricing and Availability

The HP EliteBook 8 G1i is available for ordering at a starting price of ₹1,46,622 at the HP Online store.

The HP EliteBook 6 G1q is available for ordering at a starting price of ₹87,440.

The HP ProBook 4 G1q is available for ordering at a starting price of ₹77,200.

The HP EliteBook 8 G1a is coming soon to HP Online stores.

The HP EliteBook 6 G1a is coming soon to HP Online stores.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 starts at ₹1,86,499. Consumers can buy the HP OmniBook Ultra via HP World stores and the HP Online store.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 starts at ₹1,14,999. Consumers can buy the OmniBook X Flip via HP World stores and the HP Online store.

HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13 starts at ₹87,499. Consumers can buy the HP OmniBook 7 via HP World stores and the HP Online store.