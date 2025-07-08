Huawei Denies Copying Alibaba AI Model Amid GitHub Controversy

Huawei's AI prowess is in the spotlight in China with accusations flying left, right and center. Noah's Ark Lab, Huawei's AI research division, has strongly disputed charges that their latest huge language model, Pangu Pro MoE 72B, copied Alibaba's Qwen-2.5 model.

Huawei argues that its model was independently trained and developed with its own Ascend Hardware platform refuting the claims made online that it used code from another source. The controversy began late Friday when a GitHub user going by the name HonestAGI uploaded a document saying that Huawei’s model showed “extraordinary correlation” with Alibaba's Qwen-2.5 14B model.

Huawei promptly replied that some open-source code was used during the development, but it made it clear that it had observed all open-source licensing laws and indicated the material that was used. It emphatically denied that it built its model by tweaking or changing Alibaba's model or any other third-party model.

This didn’t stop here. On Sunday, an anonymous person who claimed to work for Huawei posted a long message on GitHub saying that the business did train its newest model using data and architectures from other companies. This was because there was a lot of pressure from within the company to catch up with competitors like DeepSeek. Huawei is yet to comment on this.

Chinese tech companies are in a race to show that they can make their own AI models that are just as good as ChatGPT and Claude. This fight comes at a time when the U.S. is limiting exports of high-end CPUs. Huawei has made a strong comeback with its Ascend chip-powered AI stack. Pangu Pro is a big part of that.

But now with this ongoing controversy, bigger issues are coming up like the authenticity of an AI model amidst so many in the market and also can businesses show that their work is actually built from scratch.