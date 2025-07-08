Republic World
Updated 8 July 2025 at 17:02 IST

Top 5 Gadgets Under Rs 500 That Seriously Make Life Easier

We looked around and found these to be the best and cheap gadgets that can make your life easier and they don’t cost a fortune.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Top 5 Gadgets Under Rs 500 That Seriously Make Life Easier | Image: Pexels

Not every tech device has to be an iPhone worth Rs 90,000 or smart fridge worth Rs 1 lakh. The small and cheap gadgets that cost less than Rs 500 can often become your favourites without you even knowing it. 

We looked around and found these to be the best and cheap gadgets that can make your life easier and they don’t cost a fortune. They are all under Rs 500. Here are five cheap yet handy gadgets that you should buy and use every day. 

  1. Magnetic Phone Holder: A magnetic phone holder for your bike costs around Rs 500. Yes, it's inexpensive.  And it doesn't fall off. This tiny saviour holds your phone tightly while you ride, making it easy to use Google Maps or Spotify on the move.  It only takes two minutes to set up.  A lot safer than putting your phone on your thigh.
  2. 3-in-1 Charging Cable: Do you have an iPhone, a power bank with a micro-USB port, and earphones that work with Type-C?  This cable can handle all of them.  If you keep one in your luggage, you'll never have to ask people for the "right charger" again.
  3. USB Mini Fan: This little breeze machine is more powerful than you think. Just plug it into your laptop, power bank, or even your phone, and you'll feel better right away in cars, during power outages, or when things are going wrong.  Calm, cool, and really useful.
  4. LED light with motion sensor: Put this beneath your bed, in your closet, or beside your bathroom door, basically anywhere you don't want to have to look for a switch at 2 AM.  The light comes on as soon as you move. Costs as much as a meal, yet feels like magic. 
  5. Smart Key Tracker: You make a whistle.  It makes a noise.  You discover your keys. Big win with simple tech.  Keeps you from losing your keys again before that early morning Zoom call or Uber ride.  It also works on remotes and backpacks. 

We all adore a big gadget release. But often, the best tools are the cheap ones that don't have any bells and whistles and just work.  These things that cost less than Rs 500 won't cost you a lot of money, but they might help you get your life back in order. Hoarding is fun.  Or giving. Or keeping it and claiming it's for giving.

Published 8 July 2025 at 17:02 IST