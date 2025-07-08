Top 5 Gadgets Under Rs 500 That Seriously Make Life Easier

Magnetic Phone Holder: A magnetic phone holder for your bike costs around Rs 500. Yes, it's inexpensive. And it doesn't fall off. This tiny saviour holds your phone tightly while you ride, making it easy to use Google Maps or Spotify on the move. It only takes two minutes to set up. A lot safer than putting your phone on your thigh.

3-in-1 Charging Cable: Do you have an iPhone, a power bank with a micro-USB port, and earphones that work with Type-C? This cable can handle all of them. If you keep one in your luggage, you'll never have to ask people for the "right charger" again.

USB Mini Fan: This little breeze machine is more powerful than you think. Just plug it into your laptop, power bank, or even your phone, and you'll feel better right away in cars, during power outages, or when things are going wrong. Calm, cool, and really useful.

LED light with motion sensor: Put this beneath your bed, in your closet, or beside your bathroom door, basically anywhere you don't want to have to look for a switch at 2 AM. The light comes on as soon as you move. Costs as much as a meal, yet feels like magic.