Top 5 Gadgets Under Rs 500 That Seriously Make Life Easier

Updated 8 July 2025 at 17:02 IST
Not every tech device has to be an iPhone worth Rs 90,000 or smart fridge worth Rs 1 lakh. The small and cheap gadgets that cost less than Rs 500 can often become your favourites without you even knowing it.
We looked around and found these to be the best and cheap gadgets that can make your life easier and they don’t cost a fortune. They are all under Rs 500. Here are five cheap yet handy gadgets that you should buy and use every day.
We all adore a big gadget release. But often, the best tools are the cheap ones that don't have any bells and whistles and just work. These things that cost less than Rs 500 won't cost you a lot of money, but they might help you get your life back in order. Hoarding is fun. Or giving. Or keeping it and claiming it's for giving.
Published 8 July 2025 at 17:02 IST