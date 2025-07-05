‘I Think Pakistan Asked for a Loan’: Netizens React to Microsoft's Exit from Pakistan After 25 Years of Operations | Image: AP

Pakistan has once again become the center of mockery. After 25 years of run in Pakistan, Microsoft has packed its bags and left and the Twitter is having a great time with this news.

Microsoft says that the move is a part of a global restructuring as they are now switching to a cloud-based, model. It has also laid off more than 9,000 employees worldwide. But in Pakistan’s case, the reasons seem to run deeper.

The news was confirmed by Jawwad Rehman, former head of Microsoft Pakistan, who called out the unstable politics, crazy high taxes, trade restrictions, and poor as reasons for this exit. Basically, not a fun place to do business.

Pakistan’s leading politicians have also expressed their disappointment over this news. Dr Arif Alvi, former President Dr. Arif Alvi called the exit a bad sign for Pakistan’s economy. Microsoft had expansion plans in Pakistan but Alvi believes that politics messed it up.

Twitter’s Roast Session

One user joked, “I think Pakistan asked for a loan and Microsoft dipped.”

Another wrote, “What was Pakistan even doing in Pakistan for 25 years?”

And of course, someone blamed it all on the mysterious Dave from Microsoft - because who else could be behind it?