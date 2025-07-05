"Sau Ka Dhai Kilo!" on Loop: How India’s Street Vendors Are Using Tech to Sell Smarter | Image: Image by Priya Pathak I Republic

Near the Sector 62 metro station in Noida, the call of a mango vendor cuts through the noise-"Sau ka dhai kilo! Sau ka dhai kilo!"

Except, the vendor isn't shouting. I see him sipping chai, fixing his crate of mangoes near the cart, while his voice plays on repeat through a small, plastic-wrapped (it was drizzling) loudspeaker tucked into one corner of his cart. He is not the only one.

From fruit vendors to balloon sellers, and even the pakodewala two lanes down- recorded voices, looped catchy slogans, and Rs 700 megaphone-speakers are the new street soundtrack. Welcome to the unexpected tech trend quietly sweeping India’s footpaths.

From Voice to Volume: How it Began

These aren’t fancy Bluetooth speakers. No QR Codes or apps required. Just a basic record-and-play device that works like a personal PSA system. The vendor presses record once, says his price or pitch, and lets it blast all day.

"Roz chillate chillate gala baith jata tha. Ab ek baar bolta hoon, machine sambhal leti hai,"says Ashok, a mango seller from Prayagraj, now stationed in Noida. ("My throat would go sore from shouting every day. Now I say it once - and the machine takes over.")

He bought his “mic” from a local electronic shop for Rs 700. It charges overnight, lasts up to 8 hours and comes with a charger. One button records, another plays and the rest is pure hustle.

Not Just Jugaad - It's Smart Tech

What started as a way to save one's voice is now helping sellers sell more. The looped audio grabs attention from passersby, even when the vendor is busy with customers or just taking a breather. Tech in India has its own definition. It does not have a high-end gadget every time that can help solve your daily struggles. These street vendors show that the desi jugaad is basically street-smart tech evolving from the small struggles of life.

"Pehle log sunte nahi the jab bheed hoti thi. Ab sab sun lete hain," says Meena, who stations her fruit cart next to Ashok’s and sells her locally grown cauliflowers.

Some vendors record price drops, discounts, festive offer or sometimes a catchy and humours limerick to stand out. One even had a jingle set to Bollywood tune. No branding agency needed- just a mic and pure creativity at core

When Tech Meets Real Needs

This is not some Silicon Valley innovations. But it’s real, relevant and wildly effective. Tech doesn’t always need a touchscreen of a flashy launch. Sometimes, it just needs to solve a simple problem- tired vocal chords, ignored calls, lost sales. And in that, these vendors are showing how tech, at its best, complements effort and not replaces it. No business disruption, just making things a little easier.

"Bacche wale toy sellers, jo balloons bechte hain - woh bhi use kar rahe hain. Har bande ke paas mic aa gaya hai," Ashok laughs. ("Now even toy sellers and balloon guys are using it. Everyone's got a mic these days.")