Indeed Brings ChatGPT-Powered Job Search to India

Indeed is expanding its ChatGPT integration to India, allowing users to search for jobs directly inside OpenAI’s chatbot instead of navigating traditional job portals manually. The feature, called the Indeed App in ChatGPT, is now rolling out across India and more than 50 additional countries after initially launching in the United States earlier this year.

The integration is designed to turn conversational AI into a job discovery tool. Instead of filling search filters or typing rigid keywords, users can simply describe the kind of role they want in natural language.

For example, someone could type: “@Indeed, find me remote marketing jobs that match my experience.” The chatbot then surfaces relevant listings from Indeed’s platform directly within the conversation.

How the Indeed App in ChatGPT Works

Users can access the feature through ChatGPT’s Apps directory or by mentioning “@Indeed” inside prompts.

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Once connected to an Indeed profile, the system can personalise recommendations using work history, saved job preferences, qualifications, skills, and previous searches.

Indeed says the actual hiring flow will still happen through its website and mobile app, which remain the primary platforms for applications, interviews, and employer communication.

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AI Is Changing How People Search for Jobs

The launch reflects a broader shift in internet behaviour. Users are increasingly moving away from traditional search interfaces toward conversational AI systems. Instead of manually filtering databases, people now expect AI to interpret intent, context, and preferences automatically.

Job hunting fits naturally into that model because it is often vague and exploratory.

Most people do not search for jobs with perfect clarity. They search emotionally with words like "something better," "remote but stable," “less toxic than my current workplace," and “higher paying without destroying my sanity."

Traditional search engines handle that badly. Conversational AI handles it far more naturally. Indeed appears to be betting that future job discovery will increasingly happen through AI assistants rather than standalone platforms.

Indeed Is Leaning on Its Matching Technology

The company says its matching systems are powered by over 645 million job seeker profiles and more than 140 million daily hiring signals.

According to Indeed, that data allows its AI systems to refine recommendations continuously and improve role matching quality over time.