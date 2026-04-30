India Is Obsessed With ChatGPT's New Image Tool. And It’s Not Using It for Work

A week after OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0, India has emerged as the platform’s biggest user base globally. But unlike the polished AI productivity demos, Indian users are doing something far more chaotic, creative, and internet-native with it.

They are turning themselves into anime characters, fictional newspaper celebrities, tarot cards, cinematic heartbreak edits, paparazzi shots, and fashion mood boards, showing that OpenAI's new AI image generator is powerful enough to understand aesthetics.

India Leads the Charts

According to OpenAI, India currently has the highest number of users experimenting with ChatGPT Images 2.0 since its launch last week. The model itself is significantly more advanced than previous versions. It can generate highly detailed visuals from minimal prompts, render text more accurately, understand multilingual instructions, and reason through prompts before generating outputs.

In practical terms, that means users no longer need to write overly technical prompts to get sophisticated results.

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You can simply say, “Turn this into a Y2K Bollywood heartbreak poster with rainy neon lighting.” And the system understands the assignment.

India’s Trends Reveal Something Bigger

OpenAI says the biggest trends emerging in India include:

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anime-style transformations cinematic portrait collages “universal lighting” studio portraits fantasy newspaper covers tarot-inspired visuals AI fashion styling futuristic architecture concepts restored old photographs

But underneath all those categories, identity is a common theme. People are not using ChatGPT Images 2.0 primarily like Photoshop. They are using it like a visual identity engine.

The Internet Is Becoming More Performative Again

For years, social media was dominated by “authenticity,” meaning casual photos and raw aesthetics. AI image generation is quietly reversing that.

Users are once again embracing stylisation, fantasy, and exaggerated digital personas. Except now, instead of needing editing skills or expensive software, anyone can generate polished visual identities instantly.

That shift is especially visible in India’s creator culture.

LinkedIn-style headshots are being turned into cinematic founder portraits. Selfies become manga covers. Every day pictures get transformed into editorial-style fashion shoots. Fantasy newspaper prompts place users on fictional front pages as celebrities, athletes, or political icons.

India Is Treating AI Like a Cultural Tool, Not a Productivity Tool

This is what makes the Indian usage patterns interesting.

In the West, AI conversations are still heavily dominated by workplace automation and productivity anxiety. Will AI replace designers? Writers? Editors? Developers?

Indian users seem far less interested in those debates right now. Instead, they are treating AI image generation as entertainment, self-expression, fandom participation, social media performance, and visual storytelling.

That aligns closely with how internet culture already behaves in India, where meme culture, fan edits, cinematic aesthetics, and creator-driven trends move incredibly fast across platforms like Instagram and YouTube. ChatGPT Images 2.0 is effectively becoming another creative layer inside that ecosystem.

The Ghibli Effect Never Really Ended

This trend also builds on the massive “Studio Ghibli-style” AI image wave that exploded globally after OpenAI’s earlier GPT image releases. At the time, people realised AI could do something previous image generators struggled with: generate aesthetically coherent images that actually looked emotionally expressive rather than uncanny.

Images 2.0 pushes that further. The new model handles lighting, composition, typography, and stylistic consistency much better than earlier systems. That makes it feel less like an AI toy and more like a collaborative visual tool.