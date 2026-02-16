India AI Impact Summit 2026 Sees Historic Participation, Over 2.5 Lakh Registered

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has seen an overwhelming response, with more than 2.5 lakh participants registering from India and abroad. On the opening day, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, described the turnout as “a reflection of India’s energy,” noting that nearly all sessions were filled to capacity.

Krishnan said the registrations far exceeded expectations, and except for the proceedings on February 19, all attendees are welcome to join the sessions. He emphasized that safety guidelines must be followed to ensure smooth conduct, adding that arrangements for food, water, and health services have been made to provide a comfortable experience.

The Summit is being held alongside the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16–20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Expo, which spans 70,000 square metres across 10 arenas. The event features over 300 exhibition pavilions, 600 startups, and 13 international country pavilions, including delegations from Australia, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, and others.

Organised around three themes - People, Planet, and Progress - the Expo will showcase AI’s role in governance, industry, and everyday life. More than 500 sessions with 3,250 speakers and panelists are scheduled, focusing on how AI can transform sectors and deliver benefits globally.

Advertisement

The event is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, creating opportunities for partnerships and business collaborations within the global AI ecosystem.

Read More: NPCI Unveils UPI One World Wallet for Global Delegates at AI Impact Summit 2026