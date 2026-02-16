NPCI Unveils UPI One World Wallet for Global Delegates at AI Impact Summit 2026

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced its UPI One World wallet for international visitors attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The pilot service, available to delegates from more than 40 countries, allows foreign travellers to make real-time UPI payments without needing an Indian bank account or mobile number.

Travellers can load the wallet using international debit or credit cards and pay by scanning standard UPI QR codes. The service permits up to ₹25,000 per transaction and ₹50,000 per month, with any unused balance refundable to the original card. Wallets are accessible at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion inside Bharat Mandapam.

NPCI’s Executive Director for Growth, Sohini Rajola, said the initiative demonstrates India’s leadership in digital payments and offers foreign guests a chance to experience the country’s real-time payment ecosystem. She added that the service also points toward smoother cross-border payment systems in the future.

The rollout comes as UPI continues to expand rapidly, processing 21.7 billion transactions in January 2026. By extending the service to global delegates, NPCI aims to showcase India’s digital public infrastructure and reduce the need for cash or complex foreign exchange arrangements during the summit.