India AI Impact Summit 2026 to Spotlight Agriculture, Law, Education and Ethics

New Delhi: The opening day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam is set to feature a packed schedule of high-level discussions, with sessions spanning agriculture, governance, education, law, sustainability, and ethics. Policymakers, industry leaders, and academics are gathering to deliberate on how artificial intelligence can be harnessed for inclusive growth and social good.

The sessions cover diverse themes. At Bharat Mandapam, parallel discussions include AI in higher education and skilling, agriculture advisory systems for small farmers, governance frameworks for MSMEs, road safety analytics, and judicial reforms through virtual courts. A showcase of India’s frontier AI models is also scheduled, highlighting the country’s progress in building sovereign technologies. Later in the morning, sessions on sustainability, water resilience, and information integrity will explore AI’s role in tackling pressing environmental and social challenges.

Meanwhile, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the focus shifts to startups and student innovation. Events such as Her First Algorithm spotlight student-led AI projects, while the GTM Clinic offers go-to-market strategies for founders. The Startup Spotlights session will showcase breakthroughs like 3D bio-printed models and lab-to-market scaling, underscoring India’s ambition to nurture globally relevant AI enterprises.

Key themes emerging from the day include:

Agriculture & Rural Impact: Sessions will examine how AI can move from research labs to farms, with emphasis on inclusivity and multilingual advisory systems for smallholder farmers.

Future of Work: Panels on skilling and employability will address how AI reshapes jobs, balancing redundancy with new opportunities. Practical workshops will demonstrate AI’s everyday applications in data analysis and drafting.

Trust & Safety: Discussions on responsible AI and protecting youth from manipulative algorithmic design highlight the importance of governance and ethical safeguards.

Organisers have emphasised that the summit is not only about showcasing technology but also about building frameworks that ensure AI benefits citizens at scale. With knowledge partners such as IIT Madras CoE for Road Safety contributing expertise, the sessions are expected to yield actionable insights.

As the summit continues through the week, these deliberations will set the tone for India’s positioning in the global AI ecosystem, blending innovation with responsibility.