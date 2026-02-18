'Huge Thanks To Delhi Police': Duo Involved In Theft Of High-Tech Wearables At India AI Impact Summit Arrested

New Delhi: While the India AI Impact Summit celebrates record-breaking achievements at Bharat Mandapam, the event was however marred by theft incident where Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, claimed that the company’s AI wearable went missing from its booth at the summit venue after exhibitors were asked to vacate the area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“Day 1 of the AI Impact Summit turned out to be a pain for us,” Yadav wrote in a post on X, calling the incident “shocking”. He questioned how the theft could have taken place when, according to him, only security personnel were allowed inside the exhibition zone at the time.

However, in a big breakthrough, the Delhi Police have confirmed the arrest of two men for the theft of cutting-edge AI equipment. The accused were reportedly targeting expensive smart devices showcased at the event.

Recovery of Stolen AI Gear

The cops, following the arrests, successfully recovered six AI wearables from the possession of the suspects. These devices, which represent the latest in wearable artificial intelligence, were seized as primary evidence.

A senior police official stated, "The accused, identified as Ashish and Manish, were tracked down after reports of missing inventory. We have recovered six units of AI-integrated wearables. Our teams are currently interrogating the duo to determine if they are part of a larger syndicate targeting high-tech exhibitions," as per news reports.

Authorities reviewing CCTV footage

The theft occurred despite the heightened security arrangements currently in place at the ITPO complex for the global summit. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to understand how the accused managed to bypass security protocols with the equipment.

As of today, February 18, the Delhi Police have confirmed that a "further investigation is underway" to ascertain the total value of the stolen goods and to check for any additional accomplices.

Heightened Vigilance

In light of the incident, security around the exhibition stalls and delegate zones has been further intensified. Visitors and exhibitors have been advised to remain vigilant as the Expo prepares for its final days and the newly announced extension until February 21.

Tech CEO thanks Delhi police

Following the arrest, Yadav thanked the Delhi cops for their “super fast” response and recovery of the wearables.