Extremely Severe Alerts: Why Did You Get This Loud Emergency Alert? Government Test Message Sparks Panic Across India

A sudden emergency alert message today flashing on mobile phones across the country caught many users off guard. The loud tone and pop-up warning labelled “Extremely Severe Alert” triggered confusion but officials say this is only a test of India’s new cell broadcast alert system.

According to the Government of India, the notification is part of a nationwide rollout of an advanced emergency communication network aimed at delivering real-time disaster alert updates directly to citizens. It is basically a test notification under the country’s newly deployed cell broadcast technology, aimed at improving disaster preparedness and public safety.

What is cell broadcast alert and why you got this message

The alert message sent to users is a trial emergency message under India’s newly introduced system. It is designed to reach millions of people instantly without needing apps, SMS subscriptions, or manual sign-ups. This technology, called Cell Broadcast Service, allows authorities to send a government alert to all mobile phones in a specific area at the same time. Even if networks are jammed during a crisis, the message still goes through.

If your phone is switched on and connected to a mobile network, you may receive such alerts automatically. The goal is to ensure that in case of emergencies like earthquakes, floods, cyclones, or tsunamis, warnings reach people within seconds.

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How this emergency alert system works

Unlike regular SMS alerts, this system operates differently:

It does not rely on individual phone numbers

It delivers alerts simultaneously to all devices in range

It shows up as a loud pop-up alert message with vibration

It works even during network congestion

This makes it highly effective during large-scale disaster situations such as earthquakes, floods, or cyclones.

Key details in the alert message

The emergency alert clearly mentioned:

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No action is required from the public

The message is only a test

India is using indigenous technology for this rollout

India launches cell broadcast for disaster preparedness

With this move, India launches cell broadcast capability as part of a broader push to strengthen national disaster response systems. Authorities have been testing this feature in phases, and more such emergency alert messages are expected in the coming weeks.

The aim is to ensure that critical emergency messages reach people within seconds, potentially saving lives.

How is this different from SMS alerts?

Unlike regular text messages:

Cell broadcast alerts don’t depend on phone numbers

They can’t be delayed by network traffic

They often appear as pop-up warnings with sound/vibration

This makes them more reliable during large-scale emergencies when networks are usually overloaded.

Government’s larger plan

India has been gradually testing this system over the past year in different regions. The aim is to build a robust nationwide early warning network, similar to systems already used in countries like the US and Japan.

Officials say more such test alerts may be sent in the coming weeks as part of system calibration.

What should you do if you receive such alerts?

For now, nothing, this was just a test. But in real situations, these alerts will carry important instructions. It is advised not to ignore any future government alert or disaster alert notification. As India upgrades its digital safety infrastructure, this system could become a crucial tool in handling emergencies faster and more efficiently.

What the government announced on April 29

In an earlier update issued on April 29, the Government of India confirmed that the nationwide rollout of the cell broadcast alert system would begin in phases, with frequent testing planned across telecom networks.

The government said the system is being deployed as part of India’s disaster management strategy to ensure emergency alert messages can be delivered instantly, even during extreme conditions. It also clarified that citizens may receive multiple emergency messages labelled as tests and should not panic.