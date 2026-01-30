India EU Join Hands on Future of 6G Through Bharat 6G Alliance and EU’s 6G SNS IA: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia has confirmed that India and the European Union will collaborate on the rollout of 6G technology as part of the free trade agreement. | Image: YouTube

India and the European Union have agreed to work closely on shaping the future of next-generation telecom technologies through a collaboration between the Bharat 6G Alliance and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

In a social media post, Scindia said the partnership marks a major boost to global connectivity and reflects the deepening strategic relationship between India and the European Union. He stated, “India and the EU now join hands to herald the next generation of telecom. In a major boost to global connectivity, India and the European Union join forces through the Bharat 6G Alliance x 6G SNS IA to shape the future of 6G.”

The minister said the collaboration will focus on advancing cutting-edge research in 6G technologies while ensuring that next-generation telecom networks are secure, trusted and resilient. According to him, the initiative aims to support the creation of a future-ready, resilient global digital ecosystem that will benefit citizens, industry, and the wider international community.

The partnership brings together India's Bharat 6G Alliance and Europe's 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association.

The 6G-IA is the primary European organisation representing the private sector in the development of next-generation mobile networks. It plays a key role in driving research, innovation, and industry participation in Europe's 6G ecosystem, making the collaboration significant from both technological and industry perspectives.

While Bharat 6G Alliance is a collaborative platform aimed at driving research, development, and deployment of 6G technology in India.

The 6G collaboration follows the joint announcement of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday, January 27, during the 16th India-EU Summit held in India. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa during the visit of European leaders to the country. The announcement marked a historic milestone in India-EU economic relations and trade engagement with key global partners.

The FTA comes after intense negotiations following the re-launch of talks in 2022 and represents the culmination of years of sustained dialogue and cooperation between India and the European Union. The European Union is one of India's largest trading partners, with bilateral trade in goods and services growing steadily. In 2024-25, India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU stood at ₹11.5 lakh crore, or $136.54 billion.

The new 6G partnership is expected to further strengthen India-EU ties by linking trade cooperation with advanced technology collaboration, positioning both sides at the forefront of next-generation telecom development.