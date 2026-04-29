OpenAI Is Building an AI Phone. Will It Take on the iPhone?

For years, Silicon Valley kept saying AI would replace smartphones. Now OpenAI appears to be doing the exact opposite.

OpenAI is reportedly working with Qualcomm and MediaTek on processors for an AI-focused smartphone expected to enter mass production around 2028. On paper, it sounds like another hardware rumour from a tech industry permanently addicted to announcing “the next big thing.” But this one feels different.

Because OpenAI is not approaching smartphones like a traditional hardware company trying to enter a crowded market. It is approaching them like a company trying to redefine the interface itself.

That changes the conversation entirely.

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This Is Not Really About Selling Phones

The easy interpretation is that OpenAI wants to compete with Apple and Samsung directly. That is probably incomplete. The more important detail is control.

Right now, ChatGPT exists inside ecosystems controlled by rivals. Apple owns iOS. Google owns Android. OpenAI may dominate consumer AI mindshare today, but it still depends on platforms built by companies that are also racing to build their own AI systems.

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Historically, that arrangement never lasts comfortably.

The companies controlling the platform usually absorb the most valuable layer above it. Microsoft did it repeatedly during the Windows era. Apple has spent years slowly replacing third-party functionality with native services. Google practically industrialised the process.

If AI becomes the primary interface for computing, OpenAI cannot remain just another app sitting inside someone else’s operating system.

Building hardware becomes a strategic necessity, not vanity.

OpenAI Wants to Replace the App Model

Reports suggest OpenAI’s vision revolves around AI agents capable of executing tasks directly instead of forcing users to manually navigate apps. That sounds abstract until you think about how exhausting modern smartphones have become.

Every task now requires hopping between disconnected services. One app for messaging. Another for maps. Another for payments. Another for travel. Another for productivity. Then notifications from all of them competing for attention like caffeinated sales interns.

An AI-native phone promises something radically simpler.

You describe intent: “Book me a cab, message Rahul I’ll be late, move my 4 PM meeting, and order dinner.”

The system handles everything underneath. No app-switching. No interface friction. No tiny digital scavenger hunt across icons and menus.

If that model works, smartphones stop functioning primarily as app launchers and start functioning as intelligent coordinators. That is the real disruption here.

Apple Should Take This Seriously

Apple still dominates premium smartphones because it controls the entire stack better than almost anyone else:

hardware software silicon services ecosystem integration

But the iPhone’s dominance was built around the app economy. The App Store became the centre of mobile computing.

AI threatens that structure because conversational interfaces reduce the importance of traditional apps altogether.

If users increasingly interact through an AI layer instead of directly through software interfaces, the company controlling that intelligence layer gains enormous power.

That is why every major tech company suddenly wants to own the assistant itself.

Apple has Apple Intelligence. Google is replacing Assistant with Gemini. Meta is pushing AI into glasses, social apps, and messaging. Amazon is rebuilding Alexa around generative AI.

OpenAI entering hardware suggests it believes controlling software alone will not be enough.

Jony Ive’s Presence Changes the Story

This becomes even more significant because of who OpenAI has already brought into the project.

Last year, OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s startup io in a deal reportedly worth $6.5 billion. That is not a symbolic partnership. That is OpenAI assembling a serious consumer hardware team led by the designer most associated with the modern iPhone itself.

Ive helped define how smartphones look, feel, and emotionally connect with users. If anyone understands how to package a new computing paradigm into desirable hardware, it is him.

Which creates a deeply funny situation for Apple. The person who helped design the iPhone may now help design the thing trying to evolve beyond it.

Building Phones Is Still Brutally Difficult

None of this guarantees success. Building AI models and building smartphones are completely different problems.

The smartphone industry is mature, supply chains are unforgiving, and consumers are deeply locked into ecosystems. Apple’s advantage is not just the iPhone hardware. It is iMessage, AirDrop, Apple Watch integration, iCloud, retail presence, developer relationships, and years of behavioural lock-in disguised as convenience.

Even Google, despite owning Android itself, still struggles to sell Pixel phones at anything close to iPhone scale.

There is also a graveyard full of “next-generation AI devices” that promised to replace smartphones and instead became expensive reminders that normal people prefer products that actually work reliably.

Humane AI Pin. Rabbit R1. Various smart glasses. Tiny wearable assistants nobody used after three days.

OpenAI risks entering that same territory if the experience feels gimmicky instead of transformational.

The Smartphone Is Not Dying. It Is Evolving

For years, tech executives kept predicting the death of the smartphone. First smartwatches would replace it. Then AR glasses. Then AI wearables. Then spatial computing.

None succeeded because the smartphone remains the most efficient consumer computing device ever created. It is portable, connected, camera-equipped, sensor-rich, socially accepted, and already integrated into every aspect of daily life.

OpenAI seems to understand this better than many of its competitors. The goal is probably not to replace smartphones entirely. It is to redefine how people interact with them.

That is a much more believable transition.

This Could Be the Beginning of the Post-App Era

Whether OpenAI succeeds or not, the larger shift already feels inevitable. The smartphone industry spent nearly two decades optimising screens, cameras, processors, and app ecosystems.

The next battle may revolve around something less visible: intelligence.

Not which phone has the best hardware, but which system understands users best, automates tasks most effectively, and reduces friction most aggressively.

If that becomes the centre of computing, the companies best positioned for the future may not be the ones that built the smartphone era originally.

They may be the ones building the AI layer replacing how people use smartphones altogether.