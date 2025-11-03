"India no longer consumer of technology, but pioneer in technology-driven transformation": PM Modi at ESTIC 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has transitioned from being a consumer of technology to a global pioneer in technology-driven transformation, crediting the country's advancements in digital infrastructure, indigenous innovation, and research for this evolution.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, Prime Minister Modi asserted that India has the world's first and most successful digital public infrastructure.

"India is no longer a consumer of technology, but a pioneer in technology-driven transformation. During COVID, we developed an indigenous vaccine in record time. We launched the world's largest vaccination program. It became possible because today we have the world's first and most successful digital public infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the government's focus on promoting innovation and research, Prime Minister Modi said that the impact of the policies and decisions made over the past few years to transform India into an "innovation hub" is clearly visible.

"The impact of the policies and decisions made over the past few years to transform India into an innovation hub is now clearly visible. I would like to present some statistics with great satisfaction. Our R&D expenditure has doubled in the last decade. The number of patents registered in India has increased 17-fold. India now has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. Today, over 6,000 of our deeptech startups are working in areas like clean energy and advanced materials. India's semiconductor sector has also taken off," the PM stated.

PM Modi also lauded ISRO scientists for successfully launching the country's heaviest communication satellite a day earlier.

"Yesterday, India also hoisted the flag in the world of science and technology. Yesterday, Indian scientists successfully launched India's heaviest communication satellite. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the scientists involved in this mission, including ISRO," he said.

In a major milestone for India's space and defence capabilities, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched and injected into orbit the Indian Navy's GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite. The indigenously developed satellite is India's heaviest communication satellite to date, weighing around 4,400 kg.

Emphasising the need for global collaboration in innovation, the Prime Minister said the 21st century demands that experts from around the world come together to chart a common direction for science and technology.

He stated, "Today is also a big day in the world of science and technology. In the twenty-first century, there was a great need for experts from around the world to come together to brainstorm on emerging science, technology, and innovation, and to show direction together. This need gave birth to an idea. And from this idea, the vision of this conclave was formed. I am happy that this vision is taking shape in the form of this conclave. Several ministries, private sector, startups, and students are all together is this. It is matter of pride that a Nobel Laureate is also present with us. Warmest welcome to all."

Prime Minister Modi noted that the era of 21st century is time of profound change and India is advancing in all aspects of emerging science, technology, and innovation.

"The 21st century is a time of profound change. Today, we are witnessing a new shift in the global order. This pace of change is not linear, but exponential. With this vision, India is advancing in all aspects of emerging science, technology, and innovation and continuously focusing on it. One example in this is research funding. You've all long been familiar with the vision of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. Focusing on research, we've added 'Jai Vigyaan' and 'Jai Anusandhan to it. We've established the Anusandhaan National Research Foundation (ANRF) to help scale up research in our universities," the PM added.

Speaking about the newly-launched Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund, PM Modi said, "We have also started Research Development Innovation Scheme and an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore has been fixed for this. You might think that Rs 1 lakh crore is going to remain with Modi, which is why you are not clapping. This Rs 1 lakh crore is for you. It is to increase your capabilities. It is to open new opportunities for you. Our effort is to promote research and development in the private sector as well. For the first time, capital is also being made available for high-risk and high-impact projects."