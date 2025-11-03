PM Modi Inaugurates Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

In a major boost to the Research and Development ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister also launched the Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund.

The scheme aims to promote a private sector-driven research and development ecosystem in the country.

"The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore over 6 years, with Rs 20,000 crore allocated for FY 2025-26, funded from the Consolidated Fund of India. It offers long-term low or zero-interest loans, equity investments, and contributions to Deep-Tech Fund of Funds. Grants and short-term loans are not provided under this scheme," according to a Ministry of Science and Technology statement dated July 31, 2025.

ESTIC 2025 is being held from November 3 to 5.

The conclave brings together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

Deliberations focus on 11 key thematic areas, including Advanced Materials & Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment and Climate, Health and Medical Technologies, Quantum Science and Technology, and Space Technologies.

ESTIC 2025 will also feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India's science and technology ecosystem.

Meanwhile, addressing the event, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Today the world has begun to view us with respect and honour. I believe that one day historians will also analyse why we had to wait 70 years after independence for this joyous experience. Because this country never lacked talent."