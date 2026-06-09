India Puts Starlink Approval On Hold Over Security Concerns Linked To Iran Conflict, Blocking Elon Musk’s Satellite Launch

New Delhi: India has put the final approvals for billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite broadband venture ‘Starlink’ on hold, blocking the start of commercial services in the country. According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, the security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have withheld the final clearances required for launch amid concerns that the US-based provider could be controlled during periods of geopolitical strain.

The report suggested that the hesitation followed reports that Starlink terminals were being used in the Middle East conflict, even though the service is not licensed in Iran. Such reports have heightened scrutiny in New Delhi, with the officials now examining whether SpaceX can meet India’s security conditions when its global operations face competing demands from foreign governments. The review comes at a delicate moment for the company.

Security Agencies Seek Stronger Compliance Assurances

Notably, Starlink obtained a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence in India almost a year ago, which allowed it to prepare for a rollout and sign commercial agreements. As per experts, the permission did not amount to a green signal for operations. The additional security clearance remains stuck, leaving the company’s India plans in limbo.

In its reports, Bloomberg said that the Indian officials have kept Starlink’s security clearance pending because they want clearer guarantees on compliance. The company had earlier carried out security demonstrations before telecom regulators and a dedicated review panel. After that, the security agencies asked for further clarifications and measures to ensure the network can be monitored and regulated in line with Indian requirements.

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The central concern, the report noted, is whether Starlink can honour India’s security rules given its global infrastructure and US ownership. The official sources cited claim that until SpaceX can explain how it will meet those obligations, its clearance will remain on hold. The Home Ministry, the Ministry of Communications, and SpaceX did not respond immediately to requests for comment, Bloomberg added.

The delay arrived as SpaceX prepares for one of the largest stock market debuts ever. Bloomberg reported that the company is targeting a Nasdaq listing with a valuation of about $1.75 trillion, with Starlink seen as central to its revenue growth story. Meanwhile, the regulatory obstacles in large markets such as India, therefore, carry added weight for investor sentiment.

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