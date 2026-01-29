India's Chief Economic Adviser Urges Government to Enforce Age Limit for Social Media Access

India's chief economic advisercalled on the government to set age-based limits on access to social media apps to counter "digital addiction", cautioning against the use of platforms by children in the largest user market for Meta and YouTube.

A shift in India would align with a growing global trend. Australia last year became the first nation to enforce a social media ban for children under 16. France's National Assembly on Monday backed legislation to ban children under 15 from social media, and Britain, Denmark and Grece are studying the issue.

The advisermade the call in India's annual economic survey and recommended families promote screen-time limits, device-free hours and shared offline activities. "Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content," the adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran, wrote in the survey. "Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults," he added.

India, a key growth market for social media apps, does not have a unified national minimum age for social media access. The country is also the No. 2 smartphone market in the world with 750 million devices, and has 1 billion internet users.

Advertisement

The recommendations of the adviser are not binding on the Indian government, but are typically considered seriously in policy deliberations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Facebook operator Meta, YouTube-parent Alphabet and X did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

BIG MARKET FOR SOCIAL MEDIA

Cheap telecom data plans in recent years have increased the usage of social media apps. Among the youth who use a smartphone, over half reported using digital platforms for education, and around 75 per cent use them for social media, the survey report said.

"Digital addiction negatively affects academic performance and workplace productivity due to distractions, ‘sleep debt’, and reduced focus," Nageswaran said.

The federal recommendation also follows growing momentum among Indian states to regulate screen time. The coastal state of Goa and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh recently announced they are studying Australia's regulatory framework to potentially ban social media for children.