India's Srini Gopalan Appointed As T-Mobile's New CEO

T-Mobile announced on Monday that Srini Gopalan, the company's chief operating officer, will succeed Mike Sievert as chief executive officer, effective November 1. Sievert, who assumed the CEO role in April 2020, will transition to a newly created position as vice chairman. In this new capacity, he will provide counsel on long-term strategy, innovation, and talent development for the telecommunications giant.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce Srini Gopalan as our next CEO,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile as well as instrumental in leading our record growth this year and driving initiatives to serve customers in new ways and win them for life. One fact has become crystal clear: Srini is ready to lead,” he added.

An Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) graduate, Gopalan brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having held significant leadership positions at prominent companies such as Bharti Airtel, Capital One, and Vodafone. Most recently, he served as chief executive of Deutsche Telekom's German business, where he is widely credited with achieving a remarkable doubling of the company's growth rate and successfully expanding its fibre optic business. His strategic acumen and operational expertise are expected to be key assets in his leadership of T-Mobile.

“I am honoured and grateful for the trust Mike and the Board have placed in me, and for the opportunity to lead T-Mobile’s next chapter,” said Gopalan, Chief Operating Officer and T-Mobile’s next CEO.

Prior to his appointment as COO in March, Gopalan had already been an integral part of T-Mobile's leadership, having served on its board of directors for nearly four years. This long-standing involvement with the company is anticipated to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in leadership as he takes the helm.