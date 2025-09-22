MediaTek Unveils Flagship Dimensity 9500 Chip Ahead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launch

MediaTek has announced Dimensity 9500, its latest flagship chip that will bring faster performance and better power efficiency to next year’s premium devices. The new Dimensity 9500 chip also preempts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, slated to be announced later this week. MediaTek says its new chip focuses on better on-device AI performance and “console-class gaming,” backed by a new CPU design.

The “All Big Core” CPU design includes one ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores. The CPU has a new C1-Ultra core, which delivers a 10 per cent increase in IPC over the previous generation with a clock speed of 4.21GHz. It also packs three C1 cores, clocked at 3.5GHz, and four C1 Pro cores, with four-lane UFS 4.1 storage. MediaTek says the new design promises 32 per cent higher single-core and 17 per cent higher multi-core performance than the previous generation.

Furthermore, the ultra core can achieve up to 55 per cent lower power consumption at peak performance, with the company claiming that it can extend battery life without compromise on productivity. The Dimensity 9500 is 30 per cent more power efficient than the Dimensity 9400, supporting multitasking without a serious impact on the battery.

The MediaTek Dimensity also increases AI model loading by 40 per cent, while the Arm G1-Ultra GPU delivers up to 33 per cent peak performance and 42 per cent power efficiency. It supports 120fps double frame rate interpolation, along with ray-tracing in AAA titles. MediaTek has partnered with several studios for wider compatibility, including MegaLights in Unreal Engine 5.6 and Nanite in Unreal Engine 5.5.

The new chip also integrates ninth-generation MediaTek NPU 990, which uses a Generative AI Engine 2.0 for double compute power and support for BitNet 1-bit LLM. MediaTek claims the NPU lets small AI models run all the time at 40 per cent less power consumption. It can support AI-generated images of up to 4K ultra-high resolution. The new MediaTek Imagiq 1190 enables RAW-domain pre-processing, up to 200MP cameras, and 4K 60fps portrait video. The network capabilities have also been improved, with the new connectivity suite capable of delivering up to 10 per cent lower power in 5G and 20 per cent lower power in Wi-Fi connections.