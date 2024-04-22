Advertisement

Connectivity in India: Despite the increasing accessibility and affordability of the internet in India, a recent survey indicates widespread dissatisfaction among users due to slow data speeds and connectivity issues. The survey, conducted by Local Circles, found that over half of internet users expressed dissatisfaction with their current service providers, with a significant 70 per cent expressing a desire to switch providers.

According to the annual broadband survey, a majority of Indian internet users, approximately 86 per cent, primarily access the internet at home through fibre, broadband, DSL, or fixed-line connections. However, more than half of these users, 56 per cent to be precise, reported experiencing disruptions in their connection or receiving speeds lower than what they were promised or paying for.

Among the key findings, 39 per cent of respondents noted that the speed they received was significantly lower than what they were paying for, while 47 per cent reported delays of over 24 hours in their service provider resolving their complaints.

Highlighting the significance of the issue, the survey revealed that 70 per cent of fibre, broadband, DSL, and fixed-line users are open to switching to alternative providers in pursuit of better quality, service, or pricing.

In light of these findings, the survey projects a decline in the income generated by traditional telephone and landline services, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent expected from 2023 to 2028.

The decline is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile and over-the-top (OTT) communication services among users, along with operators offering complimentary voice minutes within bundled plans, thereby reducing the average revenue per user (ARPU) of fixed voice operators in India.

Local Circles intends to present these findings to relevant government bodies such as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Ministry of Telecom, and the Department of Consumer Affairs to address the concerns raised by consumers and work towards improving internet services in the country.

(With PTI inputs)