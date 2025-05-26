IRCTC SwaRail App: From Booking Train Tickets to Checking PNR, Here Are Top Five Features

The IRCTC SwaRail app was launched earlier this month by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, months after the announcement, allowing users on Android and iOS to book train tickets, check PNR status, and even book meals more conveniently than the IRCTC Connect app allowed. As IRCTC calls it, it is a ‘super app’ that comprises everything a train passenger would need.

“This app integrates various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently available on separate mobile apps, into a single user interface, ensuring seamless navigation,” the Ministry of Railways said while announcing the app last week. The IRCTC SwaRail app integrates services, such as making train seat reservations and booking unreserved tickets offered by the IRCTC Connect and UTS apps, respectively.

Here are the top five features of IRCTC’s new SwaRail app:

Reserved train ticket bookings: Users can choose the travel date for the source and destination stations to look for available trains. They can check seat availability across categories, such as 3A (Third AC Class) and 1A (First AC Class), and book tickets accordingly. The app also lets you book meals for the journey on eligible trains. Unreserved ticket and platform ticket bookings: Tickets for the general category in trains, alongside those for local and intercity trains, can also be booked using this app. You can also book platform tickets using the app. Parcel and freight enquiries: The SwaRail app also offers booking and tracking parcels and freight orders. Food orders on trains: You can choose meals for your train journey while booking a reserved ticket in eligible trains using the app. Rail Madad for complaint management: You can contact the concerned authorities for any inconvenience or complaint before, during, or after a train journey directly from the app.