IRCTC SwaRail App: From Booking Train Tickets to Checking PNR, Here Are Top Five Features

Updated May 26th 2025, 14:49 IST
The IRCTC SwaRail app was launched earlier this month by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, months after the announcement, allowing users on Android and iOS to book train tickets, check PNR status, and even book meals more conveniently than the IRCTC Connect app allowed. As IRCTC calls it, it is a ‘super app’ that comprises everything a train passenger would need.
“This app integrates various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently available on separate mobile apps, into a single user interface, ensuring seamless navigation,” the Ministry of Railways said while announcing the app last week. The IRCTC SwaRail app integrates services, such as making train seat reservations and booking unreserved tickets offered by the IRCTC Connect and UTS apps, respectively.
The IRCTC SwaRail app has a single sign-in option, supported by the one-time password mechanism. Those with existing accounts with IRCTC Connect or UTS App can connect their accounts with the SwaRail app without needing to create a separate account.
Read more: Canva Down: Platform Confirms Internal Error Behind Widespread Disruption — Check Company’s Official Statement
Published May 26th 2025, 14:49 IST