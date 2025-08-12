Indian Railways’ RailOne App Delivers Free OTT Content and Food Services – Here’s How Passengers Can Use It | Image: ANI/@amofficialCRIS

Indian Railways now wants your train journey to be more than just travel – they want it to be a wholesome experience, complete with both food and entertainment. And their newly launched RailOne app is making that happen by adding free OTT content for passengers.

Launched on July 1, 2025, RailOne is designed as a one-stop platform for almost every passenger's need. From booking tickets – both reserved and unreserved – to live train tracking, e-catering, porter booking, grievance redressal, and even last-mile taxi services, the app packs it all into one place. The interface is kept simple so that even first-time users can navigate easily.

According to a media report, RailOne is now taking things up a notch by offering free entertainment during your journey. The app has integrated the WAVES OTT platform, launched by Prasar Bharati in late 2024, which brings movies, web shows, documentaries, audio programs, games, and even live TV, all in over 10 languages, straight to passengers’ mobile screens.

How to Access Free OTT Content on RailOne

1. Open the RailOne app and log in using mPIN or biometric authentication.

2. Go to the ‘More Offerings’ section and select ‘Go To Waves’.

3. A new page will open where you can browse and stream content for free.

RailOne App is a new “SuperApp” that combines many railway services into one- an initiative towards making travel a lot easier for over 7 billion railway travellers in India. It brings multiple features together on one platform. The RailOne app can be downloaded from both the App Store and the Play Store.

“This app integrates various services offered by Indian Railways, which are currently available on separate mobile apps, into a single user interface, ensuring seamless navigation,” the Ministry of Railways said at the announcement of the app.