Indkal Technologies-Owned Wobble to Launch First Smartphone Next Month

Wobble, the homegrown consumer tech brand owned by Indkal Technologies, will debut its first smartphone on November 19 at a launch event in New Delhi, marking the company’s entry into the category with a Made-in-India device positioned for global markets. The rollout will start in India on November 19.​

Describing the move as a rare milestone for an Indian brand, Wobble said its first handset has been completely designed and manufactured in India, extending the brand’s push into premium hardware after its display portfolio. Earlier, Wobble introduced the Wobble Maximus television, billed as India’s biggest at 116.5 inches, as part of its Wobble Displays lineup.​

“Wobble is a celebration of India’s design, innovation, and creative spirit,” said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies. “After establishing Wobble as a trusted name in displays, we’re excited to step into the smartphone space with a device that’s bold, powerful, and deeply connected to the needs of today’s young, expressive consumers. The smartphone is designed for those who create, express, and live unapologetically.”​

Indkal Technologies, based in Bengaluru, develops, distributes, and supports consumer electronics and smart devices in India, with core focus areas spanning televisions, smartphones, and large appliances. Other than its brand Wobble, the company also holds licences to sell BLACK+DECKER- and Acer-branded televisions, powered officially by Google TV.

The company has not disclosed specifications or pricing ahead of the launch, but is promoting the device as “Made in India, made for the world,” with a phased international release following the India debut.