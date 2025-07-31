Infinix GT 30 5G+ Gaming Phone to Launch in India Soon

Infinix launched its high-end gaming phone, the GT 30 Pro, back in May. It was a significant upgrade over the GT 20 Pro, featuring a better RGB-lit back design and new soft-touch shoulder triggers to facilitate long gaming sessions. While the phone was a complete package for gamers, it may be a little too expensive for some. The company has now teased the launch of an affordable gaming phone, the GT 30 5G+.

In its teaser, the company has confirmed the Infinix GT 30 5G+ will retain features, such as GT Should Triggers and customisable white LED lighting, from its bigger sibling. The official design of the phone shows the improved Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 elements on a green colour variant, but what stands out is that it will support 90fps mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) battle royale with certification from its maker, Krafton.

The launch date for the Infinix GT 30 5G+ has not been announced yet, but the company has revealed it will be available from Flipkart. What is also unclear is the price, but considering Infinix is pitching this phone as a more economical version of the GT 30 Pro, it should cost less than ₹24,999. Unlike the GT 30 Pro, the GT 30 5G+ does not have a predecessor, so a more accurate ballpark is slightly difficult to determine.