Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop With Copilot+ Launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, its latest AI-powered Windows laptop with Microsoft Copilot+ integration for maximum productivity. By incorporating Copilot-powered tools into daily workflows, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge brings an enhanced computing experience on an ultra-portable form factor. Samsung claims its new PC can last up to 27 hours on a single charge, even with AI capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge price in India

The new Galaxy Book 4 Edge is priced at ₹64,990, but you can get it for ₹59,990 if you use an eligible bank card. It will be available from Samsung’s website, Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores, Flipkart, and select partner stores in Arctic Blue colour.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge specifications

Featuring a 15-inch anti-glare display, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge combines Copilot+ capabilities with Samsung’s Galaxy AI ecosystem. As a result, you have access to not just Microsoft’s AI tools, such as noise reduction and background removal during video calls and image generation, but also features such as Chat Assist and Live Translate. As a Copilot+ PC, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge also supports the Recall feature that lets you access your navigation history, along with control over what is stored on the PC.

The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, offering 45 TOPS of NPU performance “for lightning-fast, on-device AI capabilities.” For graphics, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge uses Adreno graphics, helping users create images and render videos using Cocreator and Windows Studio Effects.