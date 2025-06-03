Infinix GT 30 Pro Launched With Gaming-Focused Features: Price in India, Specifications

Infinix has launched GT 30 Pro, its new gaming phone offering high performance, better customisations, and a functional design at a mid-range price. The new Infinix GT 30 Pro, the company said, can redefine gaming in the mid-premium segment, building on the success of its predecessor, the Infinix GT 20 Pro. Here are all the key details of the Infinix GT 30 Pro.

Infinix GT 30 Pro price in India

The Infinix GT 30 Pro costs ₹24,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM, while the 12GB variant is priced at ₹26,999. The first sale of the phone is set for June 12, the day when you can buy the base variant for as low as ₹22,999 as part of a “special” offer. The phone comes in Dark Flare and Blade White colourways. You can also buy the GT Gaming Kit, which includes a GT MagCase magnetic cooling fan and the GT case, separately for ₹1,999 and ₹1,199, respectively.

Infinix GT 30 Pro design

Featuring the Cyber Mecha 2.0 design, the Infinix GT 30 Pro includes customisable RGB lights with effects on the Dark Flare version and white illumination on the Blade White version. The programmable LED lights on the back respond to actions like charging, incoming calls, and in-game events in real-time. These effects also offer “situational awareness” during gameplay or multitasking.

Infinix GT 30 Pro performance

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor, clocked at 3.35GHz, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is claimed to offer flagship-grade performance at a lower price. Infinix says the phone scored over 1.5 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks. The GT 30 Pro packs LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, meaning multitasking will be faster and data transfers will be quicker. The phone comes with

Infinix GT 30 Pro display

Infinix has equipped the GT 30 Pro with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

Infinix GT 30 Pro cameras

The Infinix GT 30 Pro houses a 108MP wide camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back, while its front camera uses a 13MP sensor. Both cameras support 4K@60fps video recording.

Infinix GT 30 Pro battery