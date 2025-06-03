Microsoft’s New Rule in Windows 11 Ends One of the Biggest USB C-Port Headaches

All USB-C ports must perform everything under the new Windows 11 rule, says Microsoft, to fix one of the biggest woes of USB-C port rules. The big move aims to clear up the confusion that has been around for a long time about USB-C connectors on Windows devices. With the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, the company will need all authorised laptops and tablets with USB-C connectors to be able to charge, transfer data, and output video. The upgrade is part of Microsoft's new Windows Hardware Compatibility Program.

“Windows Diagnostics Data shows that 27% of PCs with USB4 have encountered a limited functionality notification, meaning that a customer plugged a USB-C device in, but a feature (alternate mode) that the device needs was not implemented on the PC and Windows notified the user. The reversible USB Type-C connector isn’t the problem; the inconsistent implementations of USB-C port capabilities across the PC ecosystem is,” reads a company blog post.

With this latest move, Microsoft is solving a problem that has been bothering consumers for the longest time - USB-C connectors that look the same but don't act the same way. Many modern devices have ports that can charge, handle data, and even play video, but it is not always clear which port does what. If a Windows 11-certified device has a USB-C port in the future, it has to do all three tasks. No guesswork required.

Microsoft, with this new move, aims to make things easier for users and make USB-C on Windows more consistent, which has been much needed. Microsoft is also raising the bar for high-speed connections, in addition to basic functionality. Any port that claims to offer speeds of 40Gbps must work with all USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 accessories. USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 use a lot of the same basic technology; however, certain products only work with one or the other. The new rule should help people who use high-end peripherals avoid problems with compatibility.