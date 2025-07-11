Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Puts A Dedicated AI Button, 5200mAh Battery On A ₹10,499 Phone

Infinix has launched Hot 60 5G+, its latest budget phone, featuring a dedicated button to summon the company’s Folax AI assistant. This ‘One-Tap AI’ button can be customised to trigger AI-powered tools, such as YouTube Shorts, Maps directions, and new events, among others. Infinix also says the Hot 60 5G+ is the segment’s first phone to offer the Google Circle to Search functionality, which allows you to look up anything on the screen by circling it.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India

The new Hot 60 5G+ has a single configuration that costs ₹10,499. As part of the launch offer valid for one day, customers can buy the phone for ₹9,999. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ comes in Sleek Black, Tundra Green, and Shadow Blue colours and will be available from July 17.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ specifications

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 560 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, paired with an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but you can expand the memory by up to 2TB using a microSD card. Infinix offers Android 15 on the Hot 60 5G+, with its custom XOS 15 skin on top.