Infinix Launches NOTE 60 Pro 5G With Active Matrix Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 in India

Infinix has launched the NOTE 60 Pro 5G in India, bringing a mix of design-led features, high-end specifications, and AI-driven software to the mid-premium segment. The new smartphone marks a shift for Infinix, introducing its first Snapdragon-powered NOTE series phone alongside a new interactive LED-based display system.

Active Matrix Display for Notifications

One of the key features of the NOTE 60 Pro is the Active Matrix Display, a customisable LED panel built into the camera module. It uses 288 LED pixels to display notifications, alerts, and system updates without requiring users to unlock the phone. The display also supports custom lighting patterns, mini-games, and music-responsive effects.

Design, Build, and Durability

The smartphone features a 360-degree aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a design developed in collaboration with Pininfarina. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and comes with IP64 splash resistance. The device also integrates a heart rate and SpO₂ sensor directly into the frame, adding basic health tracking functionality.

Performance and Cooling

The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, making it the first device in the NOTE series to use a Snapdragon chipset. It is paired with a 3D VC cooling system to maintain performance during extended usage. The device supports up to 120FPS gameplay and is certified for Call of Duty: Mobile.

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Display and Audio

The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4500 nits. It also includes TÜV-certified eye protection and JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience.

Battery and Charging

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. Additional features include reverse wired and wireless charging, along with bypass charging to manage heat during intensive usage.

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Camera and Software

The NOTE 60 Pro includes a 50MP OIS main camera with an ultra-wide sensor, along with support for Ultra HDR, Live Photos, and AI-based imaging features. On the front, it features a 13MP camera with support for wide selfies and dual video recording.

It runs on XOS 16-based on Android 16, with features such as a dedicated AI button, voice assistant support, and AI-powered content tools. Infinix has also committed to three years of OS updates and five years of security patches.

Price and Availability

The NOTE 60 Pro starts at ₹28,999 and will be available via Flipkart and offline retail channels in 8GB RAM variants with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It comes in Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown colour options.