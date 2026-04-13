Redmi A7 Pro 5G With 6.9-Inch Display, 6300mAh Battery Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A7 Pro 5G in India, marking the first “Pro” model in its A-series lineup. The device focuses on a large display, battery capacity, and everyday performance at an entry-level price point. The smartphone will be available starting April 15 across Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline retail stores.

Large Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, positioned as the largest in its segment. It offers up to 800 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility. The device also includes Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for improved responsiveness with wet or oily fingers, along with TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye comfort and DC dimming support.

6300mAh Battery and Charging

The phone is equipped with a 6300mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims is the largest in its category. It supports 15W charging with an in-box charger and also offers 7.5W wired reverse charging. The device is also positioned as one of the slimmest smartphones to feature a battery of this size.

Performance and Software

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on an octa-core 5G processor and supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM expansion for improved multitasking. It ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3.0, bringing features such as Google Gemini integration, Circle to Search, and cross-device connectivity within Xiaomi’s ecosystem.

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Camera and Features

The smartphone features a 32MP dual rear camera system with HDR support and AI-based enhancements such as AI Sky. It also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additional features include a 200 per cent volume boost speaker, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash resistance. The device also supports expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card.

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Price and Availability