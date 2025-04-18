Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Infinix has launched a new smartphone, weirdly named the Note 50s 5G+. While the company has not specified what 5G+ means in the name, it likely denotes better 5G connectivity, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. The phone also has an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a design with a vegan leather finish and a fragrant body.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India

The new Infinix Note 50s 5G+ costs ₹15,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 256GB storage model is priced at ₹17,999. The phone comes in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colours. Its first sale starts April 24 on Flipkart, and customers can get the base model for ₹14,999 on the first day.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ specifications

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ packs a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 2340Hz PWM dimming rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone does not support expandable storage, which could be a dealbreaker for some customers. The phone offers Android 15-based XOS 15 software, which the company claims packs gaming-centric features that spruce up frame rates in certain games to 90fps. Backing the phone is a 5500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, claimed to fill 100 per cent juice in 60 minutes.