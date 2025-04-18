Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: How Do They Compare?

Infinix has launched a new phone called Note 50s 5G+ in India. It has a 3D curved AMOLED display, RGB notification lights on the back, a MediaTek processor, and the latest Android 15 software. While customers can consider this phone in a budget of around ₹15,000, they also have other options. The Realme P3 is one of them, bringing on-par specifications for about the same price.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Specifications

Display: The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. A Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is on top of the display for protection. On the other hand, the Realme P3 5G packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

Processor: Powering the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Realme P3 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. Both phones run Android 15-based operating systems.

Cameras: The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ houses a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera on the back, capable of recording 4K 30 fps videos. On the other hand, the Realme P3 uses a combination of a 50MP wide camera and a 2MP depth-sensing camera on the back. The Infinix phone uses a 13MP camera for selfies, while the Realme P3 sports a 16MP selfie camera.

Battery: Keeping the lights on in the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is a 5500mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. On the other hand, the Realme P3 has a 6000mAh battery that comes with 45W fast charging technology.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ vs Realme P3 5G: Price in India