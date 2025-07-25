Infinix Smart 10 Launched With 120Hz Display, AI Assistant for Under ₹7,000

Infinix has launched Smart 10, its new entry-level phone featuring modest specifications such as a 120Hz LCD panel and a battery with reverse charging support. However, what stands out for its price is an AI assistant and a feature called Ultra Link Walkie-Talkie Mode that lets you communicate with others without needing a network.

Infinix Smart 10 price in India

The new Infinix Smart 10 costs ₹6,799 and comes in Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black colours. The phone will be available from Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Infinix Smart 10 specifications

For under ₹7,000, the Infinix Smart 10 offers theoretically good specifications. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of brightness. The punch-hole design supports a Dynamic Bar, which includes an interactive widget for battery status, media playback, and notification alerts. It is Infinix’s variation of Apple’s Dynamic Island. Powering the smartphone is a Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM, including dynamic RAM expansion. The phone has 64GB of internal storage, but you can use a 2TB microSD card for more storage. The Infinix Smart 10 runs Android 15-based XOS 15.