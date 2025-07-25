Infinix Smart 10 Launched With 120Hz Display, AI Assistant for Under ₹7,000

Updated 25 July 2025 at 14:40 IST
Infinix has launched Smart 10, its new entry-level phone featuring modest specifications such as a 120Hz LCD panel and a battery with reverse charging support. However, what stands out for its price is an AI assistant and a feature called Ultra Link Walkie-Talkie Mode that lets you communicate with others without needing a network.
The new Infinix Smart 10 costs ₹6,799 and comes in Iris Blue, Twilight Gold, Titanium Silver, and Sleek Black colours. The phone will be available from Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.
For under ₹7,000, the Infinix Smart 10 offers theoretically good specifications. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits of brightness. The punch-hole design supports a Dynamic Bar, which includes an interactive widget for battery status, media playback, and notification alerts. It is Infinix’s variation of Apple’s Dynamic Island. Powering the smartphone is a Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM, including dynamic RAM expansion. The phone has 64GB of internal storage, but you can use a 2TB microSD card for more storage. The Infinix Smart 10 runs Android 15-based XOS 15.
For photography, the Infinix Smart 10 packs an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It features dual speakers with 300 per cent volume amplification and DTS Sound Processing. The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. Infinix claims the Ultra Link Walkie-Talkie Mode allows making calls in no-network areas, ideal for underground locations, concerts, or mountainous areas. However, this functionality will work only when the recipient also has the same phone. Infinix has also equipped the Smart 10 with its Folax AI Assistant, which can write, curate, and proofread texts for you, alongside summarising them. The Infinix Smart 10 is also IP64-rated for resistance against water splashes and dust ingress.
